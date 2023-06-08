Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,545 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,615 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 2.1 %

SFM opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

