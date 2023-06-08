Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 728,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 68,782 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,287,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Stericycle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

