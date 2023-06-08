Steven Pantelick Sells 15,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,977.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $108,450.06.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $62,758.39.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $946.35 million, a PE ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PUBM. B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

