Steven S. Fendley Sells 25,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $349,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,218.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 66,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 397,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 470,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 27,706 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTOS. StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

