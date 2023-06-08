Steven S. Fendley Sells 25,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $349,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,218.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.23.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on KTOS. StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
