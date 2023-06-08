Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 173.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYBT opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $78.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,306.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,306.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $26,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,076.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,823 shares of company stock worth $143,248. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SYBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

