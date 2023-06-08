Tali Notman Sells 11,256 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 11,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $267,780.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 634,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,535.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 0.43. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in JFrog by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in JFrog by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in JFrog by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in JFrog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JFrog Company Profile

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

