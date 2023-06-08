Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,436 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visteon were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VC. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Visteon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Visteon by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000.
In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Visteon stock opened at $147.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.31. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $94.71 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.79.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.
