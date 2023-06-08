Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 841 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Innospec were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,444,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,477,000 after buying an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Innospec by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,565,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,210,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Innospec by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.13. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Innospec’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

In other Innospec news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,826.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,567.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

