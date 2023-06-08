Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 222.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE AAT opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,893,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,677,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,337,498.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 42,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.84 per share, for a total transaction of $793,917.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,230,302.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,893,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,677,628 shares in the company, valued at $145,337,498.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 562,140 shares of company stock worth $10,376,718. 35.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.