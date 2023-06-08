Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 363.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,369,849 shares in the company, valued at $851,954,544.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at $581,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,430 shares of company stock worth $4,843,744. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.