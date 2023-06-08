Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 16,921 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -524.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

