Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 44,051 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 3.5 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

