Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 50,982 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 209.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,982 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after buying an additional 700,755 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,349,000 after purchasing an additional 538,326 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,093,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 507.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 503,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 421,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.05%.

In related news, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $69,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $69,642.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,145.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

