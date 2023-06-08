Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $205.90 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $261.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.86.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $2,744,705.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,494,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,777,058.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $2,744,705.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,494,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,777,058.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $2,580,473.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,455,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,822,744.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,685. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

