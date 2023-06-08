Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,923 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

