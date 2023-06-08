Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,924,804.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $297,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,782 shares of company stock worth $9,677,615 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.