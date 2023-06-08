Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE MGY opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.86 million. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

