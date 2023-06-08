Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,174 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWNK. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

