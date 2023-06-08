Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3,113.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after buying an additional 729,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $118.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.85.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHH. TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

