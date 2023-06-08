Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teradata were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDC. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of Teradata by 12.5% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after purchasing an additional 562,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Teradata by 151.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 446,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 92.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 443,486 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 936.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 396,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 357,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

