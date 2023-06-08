Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.17 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

