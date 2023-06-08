Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.36 Million Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 31,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation now owns 282,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 174,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,982,100. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

BXMT stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $31.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

