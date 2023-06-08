Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 499.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 129,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 414,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after buying an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after buying an additional 65,311 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $1,097,540.22. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 192,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

MCRI opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average is $74.91. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.67.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

