Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 2.3 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $94.34 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,039,998. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

