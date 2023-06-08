Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.40 Million Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $23,571,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $64,648,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,201 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,226,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,421,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,182,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,029 shares of company stock worth $16,703,925. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $92.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APLS. Wedbush increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

