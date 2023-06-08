Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a market capitalization of $623.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

