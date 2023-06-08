Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.41 Million Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in First American Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 104.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAF shares. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

