Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.44 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $8,611,217 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $503.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $535.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

