Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.45 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Helmerich & Payne

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.