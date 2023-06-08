Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.45 Million Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,183 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,187,000 after buying an additional 54,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Independent Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,794,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Independent Bank by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 612,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,650,000 after buying an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 455,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,474,000 after buying an additional 269,873 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

INDB opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on INDB. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In related news, CTO Barry H. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $50,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,982.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,722.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Barry H. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 25,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,982.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,069 shares of company stock valued at $207,131 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

