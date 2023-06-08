Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,315 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 196.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in F.N.B. by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Articles

