Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 5.1 %

FND stock opened at $97.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

