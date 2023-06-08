Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.48 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,275,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,184,000 after acquiring an additional 442,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 235,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,510,000 after purchasing an additional 230,108 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

