Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Woodward were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Woodward by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after acquiring an additional 225,198 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $19,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,722,000 after acquiring an additional 121,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $116.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Stories

