Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.50 Million Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.77. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $662,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,277.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $662,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,277.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,631. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

