Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.50 Million Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,440 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kforce were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 30.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 82.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Kforce Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.90. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $68.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

