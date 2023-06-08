Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,150,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,736,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after buying an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,593 shares of company stock valued at $249,408. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TER opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

