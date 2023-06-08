Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brady were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brady by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brady by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brady by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Brady by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Performance

Brady stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $56.35.

Brady Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.