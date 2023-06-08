Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Commvault Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

CVLT opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $72.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,108,054.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,216,798.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,108,054.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,216,798.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at $441,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,589 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

