Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChampionX by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after acquiring an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ChampionX by 37.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,213 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 34.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,655 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.65.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

