Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of WAL opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

