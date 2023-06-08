Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 23,198 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Myers Industries were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Myers Industries Stock Up 3.5 %

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

NYSE MYE opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $756.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

