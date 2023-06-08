Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 28,283 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Money Express were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after acquiring an additional 89,670 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of IMXI opened at $25.00 on Thursday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $910.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Money Express

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $642,875.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,160.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also

