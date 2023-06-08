Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 521 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $131.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

