Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,767 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 774,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 681,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,501,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Down 1.2 %

Wingstop stock opened at $196.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.86 and a 200-day moving average of $172.45. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $223.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WING has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Further Reading

