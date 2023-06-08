Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 6,850 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 1,694.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ingevity by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Ingevity stock opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.83. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

