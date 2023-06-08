Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,560 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $169.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.12 and a 200 day moving average of $143.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.51 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.75 and a 52 week high of $171.77.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

