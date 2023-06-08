Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.81. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $48.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

IONS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $286,134. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

