Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 127 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $665.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.91. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.03 and a fifty-two week high of $694.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $603.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

