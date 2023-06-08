Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,426 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $320,525. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.9 %

FHN opened at $11.66 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.